undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eligibility Checks That Catch Coverage Changes Before the Visit
By Industry Expert,2 days ago
Many denials trace back to a front desk moment, not a coding mistake. A patient changed jobs, aged into Medicare, or lost Medicaid at a renewal, and nobody noticed until the claim came back. A single eligibility check on the day of the visit is not enough to prevent this. What helps is a short, repeatable routine that checks coverage at the right moments and reads the response carefully.