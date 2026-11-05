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MaineDOT commissions new hybrid ferry named in honor of Ellsworth’s Captain Almer Dinsmore
By Connor Magliozzi,7 days ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation officially commissioned the newest addition to the Maine State Ferry Service on Thursday, commissioning the state’s first diesel-electric hybrid ferry, the M/V Captain Almer Dinsmore. Capable of carrying 250 passengers and 23 vehicles, the ship has been assigned to the...
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