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Craft in America Center explores influential ceramic work of Laura Andreson
6 days ago
The Craft in America Center presents “The Eternal Quality of Aesthetic Joy: Laura Andreson and Her Legacy” running through Jan. 9, 2027. Andreson was an inventive ceramicist and educator in the Los Angeles area from the 1930s through the 1980s whose influence is underrecognized. The exhibition brings to light her seminal impact on the Southern California clay movement, contemporary sculpture and design both as founder of the ceramics program at UCLA and tireless innovator in ceramic forms and surfaces. Her contributions are especially noteworthy being during a time of extreme patriarchy in art and education.