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Nonprofit links older adults with young people for meaningful connections
6 days ago
Sages & Seekers brings older adults (sages) together with teens and young adults (seekers) for an eight-week program built around one-on-one conversation, storytelling and listening. The organization helps address social isolation, ageism and a lack of meaningful opportunities to develop empathy for people whose lives are different. Sages bring decades...