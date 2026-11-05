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Bowie’s Goblin King Returns as Labyrinth Hits Plaza Live Next Tuesday
By Stephanie Reid,6 days ago
Orlando fantasy fans can watch Jareth the Goblin King command his crystal-filled kingdom all over again next Tuesday, as Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert rolls into The Plaza Live at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10. The 1986 film will screen in full while a live band performs the musical numbers in sync with David Bowie’s original vocals, according to the seed facts behind this report, with tickets running $53 to $70 for the show at 425 N. Bumby Ave.