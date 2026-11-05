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Building something bigger than yourself
5 days ago
Growing up in Kiel, Wisconsin, I always envisioned staying in-state for college. For me, the choice ultimately came down to Marquette and UW-Madison. My Catholic school background made Marquette a natural fit, and receiving merit aid helped make the financial side of the decision relatively even. Milwaukee was another major draw. Coming from a town of fewer than 3,000 people, the city felt full of opportunity while still being close to home.