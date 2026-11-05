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Trader Joe's French Onion Meatballs
By Brendan Cunningham,6 days ago
These crockpot French onion meatballs are an easy Trader Joe's dinner made with savory French onion soup, tender meatballs, and melted Swiss and Gruyère cheese. The meatballs are coated in a rich onion sauce and served over creamy risotto for a comforting, cheesy meal. Using all Trader Joe's ingredients makes this recipe so convenient, with no need to caramelize onions or make meatballs from scratch!