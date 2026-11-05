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16 indicted as authorities dismantle alleged West Tennessee meth trafficking ring
By Martin Staunton,7 days ago
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Federal and state prosecutors announced the indictment of 16 people Thursday following a years-long investigation into an alleged methamphetamine trafficking operation that authorities said stretched from Shelby County into rural West Tennessee. The investigation, dubbed Operation Tiger Punch, targeted what law enforcement officials described as an...
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