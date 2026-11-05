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Viral Whipped Goat Cheese Dip with Honey
By Brendan Cunningham,3 days ago
This whipped goat cheese dip is creamy, tangy, and topped with warm honey-butter pistachios, sweet dried cherries, and an extra drizzle of honey. The combination of fluffy whipped cheese and the crunchy, caramelized topping is so good, especially scooped up with crackers or crostini. It takes just 15 minutes to make and is an easy, impressive appetizer for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any holiday party!