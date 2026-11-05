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Mia Lailani – Substance
By DjJayErica,7 days ago
Mia Lailani is a rising music star from the Bronx, New York, making waves with a calm yet spunky sound that blends R&B and pop. This fall, Mia Lailani released her latest single, “Substance,” which was distributed by Roc Nation and produced by Devan Ibiza. “Substance” smoothly fuses 90s and early 2000s R&B nostalgia with an edgy, modern alternative pop sound. The song centers on the importance of maintaining high standards and boundaries while dating. Mia rejects superficial advances, confidently expressing her expectations in a relationship.