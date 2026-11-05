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Obituary-Marvin P. Geerts
7 days ago
Marvin P. Geerts, 101, of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Resthave Home in Morrison. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison. His funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church, with Rev. Leo Patterson, pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church, and Mr. Ken Renkes co-officiating. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. A memorial has been established to Bethesda Lutheran Church and Resthave Home.