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Eight Takeaways from the Missouri Duals
By James Hackney,7 days ago
The Tigers once again dominated the Missouri Duals, going 3-0 to start the year. They had 20 different wrestlers compete with every expected starter sans Aeoden Sinclair get at least two matches. Five freshmen and the two high profile transfers made their dual debuts with the Tigers. They went 27-3 overall, with bonus points in 23 matches. While it’s early in the season and competition will ramp up, there were some takeaways from these matchups.