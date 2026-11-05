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Learning from communities making homelessness rare and brief
By Josh Sabo,7 days ago
In October, seven members of the Heartland HOUSED team and Strategy Board traveled to Seattle, Washington, to participate in the 2026 Built for Zero Learning Session, hosted by Community Solutions. The session brought together communities from around the country to learn from experts and each other about how to move efforts forward to make homelessness rare and brief in our own communities.