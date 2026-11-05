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Trader Joe's Creamy Tomato Gnocchi Soup
By Brendan Cunningham,7 days ago
This Trader Joe's tomato gnocchi soup is a creamy, cheesy, 4-ingredient dinner that comes together in about 20 minutes. It's made with mozzarella and tomato-stuffed gnocchi, roasted red pepper tomato soup, spinach, and half-and-half for an extra creamy finish. Everything cooks in one pot, making it one of the easiest Trader Joe's dinners you can make on a busy weeknight!