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Peoria, Tazewell counties see ‘very good showing’ for midterm voter turnout
By WCBU,7 days ago
Peoria-area elections officials say voter turnout for this week’s elections topped typical midterm cycles. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said turnout there was just above 60% of the county’s registered voters, when a typical non-presidential November election draws between 56-58%. “So it’s slightly above, but significant enough that...
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