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Claressa Shields Takes Over Atlanta With Star Studded Listening Party for Upcoming Album What Did You Expect
By HypeEditor,6 days ago
Claressa Shields is proving that her talents extend far beyond the boxing ring. On Monday night, November 2nd, the boxing champion brought Atlanta’s entertainment scene together for an exclusive listening party curated by Mo of Juss Klass Consulting. Te event was held at Rolling Out HQ in Atlanta, celebrating her upcoming album, What Did You Expect, and the recent release of her lead single, “Party.”