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The Salvation Army in Whiteside County Kicking Off ‘Give with Joy’ Christmas Campaign
7 days ago
The Salvation Army serving Whiteside County is officially kicking off its 2026 'Give with Joy' Red Kettle Campaign. As many in our community are facing hardship this holiday season, The Salvation Army is stepping up to meet the rising demand for food, emergency assistance, and Christmas gifts for kids. To ensure critical services remain available through the holidays and beyond, the organization aims to raise $70,000 during the campaign and calls on the local community to help make it possible.