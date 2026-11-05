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Man swept off Marquette's Black Rocks into Lake Superior, hazardous weather stalls search
By Public Radio 90, WNMU,7 days ago
MARQUETTE, MI— Marquette Police say a person has been swept off the Black Rocks at Presque Isle Park. The department responded Thursday around 2:53 p.m. to the Island. Officers spoke to witnesses, who said a man had been washed off the rocks and into Lake Superior. Strong winds had been whipping up waves all day.