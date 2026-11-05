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Kengo Kuma’s Copenhagen Bathhouse Puts an Open-Air Pool Between Five Brick Towers
By Srishti Mitra,8 days ago
A swimming pool occupies an unlikely valley on Copenhagen’s waterfront: the space between five brick towers. This is the defining move at KAI, the Water Culture House designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates on Papirøen, or Paper Island. Scheduled to open on December 5, 2026, the 5,800-square-meter public facility brings together ten pools, wellness spaces, and cultural activities.