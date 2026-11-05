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Grey Zabel: "There's Going To Be Growth Every Week"
7 days ago
Seahawks guard Grey Zabel addressed the challenges of switching from left guard to right guard in just five days before facing one of the league's best defensive tackles, Jeffrey Simmons (0:13). He compared the transition to switching from being right-handed to left-handed, noting that while the playbook remained mirrored, the mechanical adjustments with hand usage and footwork were significant (1:34, 2:48). Zabel praised Quenton Nelson's seamless integration into the team after only 4-5 days, highlighting Nelson's exceptional preparation and execution (4:10). He expressed deep respect for Sam Darnold's toughness in playing through injuries and confidence in Drew Lock's ability to step in as quarterback (6:00, 6:44). Zabel emphasized the importance of building chemistry with Abraham Lucas and acknowledged he needs to improve through practice and coaching to become a better player on the right side (0:54, 1:08).