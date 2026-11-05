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Google, Meta And TikTok Are All Suing California To Block Social Media Law Intended To Help Kids
5 days ago
Google, Meta and TikTok are suing to block a recent California law that's intended to protect kids from some of the more harmful aspects of social media, according to Reuters. Assembly Bill 1709 is part of a larger package that Governor Gavin Newsom introduced earlier this year and it prohibits social media platforms from offering underage kids "psychologically exploitative features" that could lead to compulsive use.