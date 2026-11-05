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Reno completes fencing project aimed at reducing wild horse collisions
By 2 News Nevada Digital Team,7 days ago
A fencing project aimed at reducing wild horse-vehicle collisions in southeast Reno and unincorporated Washoe County is complete. The approximately $1.35 million Virginia Range and Wildlife Preserve Project filled gaps in existing fencing along a corridor from Toll Road to Mira Loma Drive. The work also included installing gates and cattle guards, some of which operate hands-free, to maintain access for people while keeping horses away from nearby roads and developed areas.
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