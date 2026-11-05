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Drew Lock On Preparing To Start Week 9 vs. Cardinals
7 days ago
Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock confirmed his elbow is feeling much better after dealing with an injury for a couple of weeks, and he's preparing to start against the Cardinals (0:10). Lock revealed he could tell early in the previous game that Sam Darnold had cracked his rib and praised Darnold as "an absolute soldier" for playing through the injury, demonstrating his care for the team (1:34). The veteran quarterback expressed gratitude for the opportunity to start again eight years into his career, calling it "pretty amazing" to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks with two kids and a wife (5:56). Lock emphasized the team's mindset at 4-4, stating they have a chip on their shoulder and are excited to prove themselves, noting "it's fun to feel that, be in that room and excited to go out on Sunday and try to prove that to ourselves" (8:46). He also highlighted the development of Jalen Milroe, who has moved into the backup role, stressing that getting reps and experiencing game preparation is crucial for quarterback development (7:00).