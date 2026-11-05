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WEAR Morning News Call in contest - tickets for dancing with the stars LIVE
By ACCET Special Projects,7 days ago
Who is the prize provider for the Dancing with the Stars tickets?. Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: In Mississippi: George and Greene counties. In Alabama: Baldwin, Mobile, Monroe, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, and Washington counties. In Florida: Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties. Contest Sponsor(s):...