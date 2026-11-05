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Thank You for a Wonderful Conference Week!
6 days ago
Thank you to all of our Sunset families and caregivers for taking the time to connect with teachers during parent-teacher conferences this week! It was wonderful having so many of you in our building, celebrating student growth, sharing successes, and working together to support our Sockeyes. We truly value your partnership and know that our students thrive when families and schools work together!