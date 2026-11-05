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KAED honors Vanderpool, Spade and Griffith-Mudd with 2026 professional awards
By Kevin O. Stinnett,6 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 5, 2026) — The Kentucky Association for Economic Development has recognized three professionals whose work supports business investment, workforce development and community growth across the state. Missy Vanderpool, executive director of Henderson Economic Development, received the 2026 Community Professional of the Year Award. Hollie Spade of...