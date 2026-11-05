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Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Doesn’t Hold Back on Kyler Murray, Offense in 2026
By Brevan Bane,7 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings need to find a way to maximize the talents of WR Justin Jefferson. In other breaking news, the sky is blue. The Vikings’ offense has been putrid in 2026, to say the least. Kevin O’Connell’s Kyler Murray experiment certainly hasn’t gone as planned, and now it’s on hold. Murray is being held out of Monday night’s clash with the Bills due to a “sore hamstring.” The injury was first reported after the loss to Detroit last week.