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Bills WR Joshua Palmer Gets Bad News Amid Trade Rumors
By Nathan Dougherty,7 days ago
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer missed practice on Thursday, leaving an uncertain future for this week amid rumors that he could be hitting the trade block. Palmer was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens with a hamstring injury, and has remained out to start the week. The Bills could be forced to turn to a rookie, and the injury could complicate any potential plans to explore trades for the veteran receiver.
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