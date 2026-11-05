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MPA graduate Brandon Coy helps launch National Aerospace Chamber of Commerce
7 days ago
Southern Arkansas University Master of Public Administration graduate Brandon Coy is bringing together stakeholders across the aerospace industry through the National Aerospace Chamber of Commerce (NACC). According to the NACC website, the chamber “connects companies, suppliers, airports, government organizations, innovators, investors, workforce partners, and aerospace leaders to create business opportunities...