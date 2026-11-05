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Older adults who eat blueberries may have less depression, study finds
6 days ago
Research suggests a relationship between gut bacteria and the brain. Blueberries may help improve mood: A new study involving Harvard Medical School researchers found that older adults who consumed blueberries daily experienced greater reductions in depressive symptoms than those receiving a placebo. The gut-brain connection may explain why: Researchers discovered...
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