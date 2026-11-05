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6 Forgotten Movie Trilogies Where Every Movie Is 10/10, No Notes
By Safwan Azeem,7 days ago
Plenty of trilogies run on a single continuous storyline that carries through from start to finish. Then there are the trios that keep looping back to the same central theme, location, or human struggle from entirely different angles. That second group hits differently because each entry works as a standalone piece while still retroactively reshaping how every character decision feels.