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Funeral arrangements set for 10-year-old killed in Shreveport hit-and-run
By Crystal Webb,6 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. — A Shreveport family is preparing to lay 10-year-old Kristian Mosley to rest this weekend, two weeks after a hit-and-run crash claimed her life. The young girl died following a collision on Oct. 12 at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Morningside Drive. Police say Kristian was attempting to cross the street alongside her mother, Mishay Mosley, and her five-year-old brother when they were hit by a driver who left the scene.
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