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Better Business Bureau warns of phishing scam targeting MyChart users
7 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. — The Better Business Bureau is alerting patients to a new phishing scheme using fake giveaways to compromise access to personal medical accounts. In a weekly Doing Better Business segment, Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau clarified that while the MyChart platform has not suffered a data breach, scammers are using text messages and emails to trick users into handing over login credentials.