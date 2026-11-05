undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shreveport woman arrested for DWI after crash seriously injures 2-year-old child
By Aysha Decuir,7 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The following information was provided by the Shreveport Police Department:. Shreveport police have arrested a woman accused of driving drunk and speeding during an early September crash that seriously injured her 2-year-old child. Tonnetta Johnson faces eight charges, including first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and multiple traffic...
11