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November: Arts for All Calendar
By Andrew Jankowski,6 days ago
November offers plenty to be thankful for: reprieve from summer heat, scenic fall foliage, feasts that we definitely have complicated feelings about gorging on and a cornucopia of artistic offerings available across the Portland area through the Arts for All program. Cultural and artistic organizations offer movies, concerts, plays and other events for $5 through the use of an Oregon Trail (SNAP) card, making top entertainment accessible to those who might otherwise miss out.