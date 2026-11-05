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Decision made over controversial bell schedule for 1 Charlotte-Mecklenburg school
By Spencer Chrisman,7 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made a major decision regarding a controversial proposed bell schedule change for one of its schools. In an email obtained by WBTV on Thursday, Nov. 5, the South Academy of International Languages said its 2027-2028 bell schedule will remain unchanged. A new bell schedule was being considered for the school, which prompted pushback from parents.
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