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Daily’s Premium Meats celebrates $100 million expansion of St. Joseph facility
By TaMya Bracy,7 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KQTV) -- Daily's Premium Meats hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its expanded bacon processing facility. In May 2025, Daily’s Premium Meats broke ground on the expansion, with Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe attending the ceremony. The $100 million project expands production capabilities, supports...
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