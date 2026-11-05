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Gillett School District Faces Tough Decisions After Second Referendum Defeat in 2026
By Evan Christman,5 days ago
GILLETT, WI – The Gillett School District is facing another round of difficult financial decisions after voters rejected an operational referendum for the second time this year, leaving district leaders searching for solutions to maintain educational programs and address ongoing budget challenges. District Administrator Nathan Hanson says the results...