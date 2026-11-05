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GBI UPDATE |10 charged so far as Vienna shooting investigation continues; 2 still at large
By Addison White,7 days ago
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) — On Thursday, the GBI held a presser on the updated information on the October mass shooting in Vienna that left two dead and dozens more injured, saying that eight additional suspects have been charged with felony murder and other offenses, with two suspects still at large following a joint state and local investigation.
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