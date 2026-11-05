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Young author at Bill Burden Elementary turns inspiration into published book
By Courtesy of LHISD Communications Department,6 days ago
Editor’s Note: This article was published as part of a partnership between The Liberty Hill Independent and Liberty Hill Independent School District. What started as a single sentence in a story has turned into a published book for Bill Burden Elementary student Prarthana Victor. Prarthana, a student in Ms....