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NHL Predictions: Expert Picks on Thursday, November 5
By KDUS 1060,5 days ago
Utah (-120) at Montreal (+100) – Total 6.5 (Over, -118) The Canadiens will have had 48 hours to stew over their 5-4 overtime loss, blowing a 4-0 lead with less than 3 minutes left in regulation when they hit the ice tonight against the Utah Mammoth. Montreal should get a boost with Nick Suzuki back in the lineup. The Habs have won each of the past three meetings with Utah, scoring 4+ goals in each victory. All three games have had a combined 7+ goals. The Over has cashed in 10 of Montreal’s 15 games this season, while the Mammoth have gone Over the full game total in 10 of 16. Utah is coming off a 3-2 win at Toronto on Tuesday and has traded wins and losses over the past nine games. They have not won back-to-back games since winning three straight in mid-October (10,13,15).