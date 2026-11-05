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NBA Predictions Today: Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, November 5
By KDUS 1060,4 days ago
Magic ML (-102) vs. Suns. I never feel great about fading my own team. It’s always an internal conflict. Do I root against my squad, or do I root against my wallet? Fortunately, with the Suns now 1-5 on the season, I don’t need to feel too bad about rooting against them. This season is going nowhere fast. A loss tonight won’t be what keeps Phoenix from turning in a successful season. With that in mind, let’s play Orlando.