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EPL Best Bets and Predictions November 7-8
By KDUS 1060,6 days ago
EPL Best Bets and Predictions November 7-8 Here are this week’s EPL best bets:. Nine rounds into the Premier League and champions Arsenal sit alone at the summit with 24 points, three clear of Manchester City. Liverpool holds fifth with 15 points after a solid but unspectacular start. At the other end, Manchester United is only out of the relegation zone thanks to goal difference over Crystal Palace.