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NFL First Touchdown Scorer Predictions for Week 9
By KDUS 1060,5 days ago
The NFL season keeps chugging along and players keep finding the end zone. Some of them even do it by scoring the first touchdown of the game. That’s the goal and what we’re trying to figure out here in hopes of cashing some of those First Touchdown Scorer tickets. We have some really interesting matchups here this week and some nice opportunities to hopefully get the team to score first right. From there, it’s a bit of a crapshoot, but the biggest step is to figure out which team to pick players from.