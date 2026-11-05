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When We Were Young Fest Fans Question Whether the Festival Will Return
5 days ago
Fans on Reddit are growing increasingly doubtful that When We Were Young Fest will return for another edition, pointing to the absence of the early hints and promotional activity that surrounded the festival in previous years. In a discussion on r/WhenWeWereYoungFest, one attendee noted that no bands or band-affiliated figures have appeared to tease a future appearance, while the festival’s Instagram account has been quiet since February. The lack of even the usual memes or breadcrumbs has made the silence feel more significant to some fans, though there has been no official confirmation that the festival is canceled or ending.