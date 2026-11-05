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Wildcats Eliminated from GNAC Tournament on Late Penalty Kick from Western Washington
7 days ago
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Wildcats' conference season comes to an end following their GNAC Tournament loss to the #1 Seed Western Washington Vikings. A late penalty kick from Central's rivals gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead with ten minutes remaining in the match. The Wildcats showed great fight all match holding WWU scoreless through 80 minutes but made a mistake late that put them behind late in the match with little time to claw back. The 'Cats finish their season with a record of 6-10-4 following a very impressive season filled with high moments that the season can carry into next season to build off. This was the Wildcats' best season since 2019, when they finished the year 8-9-1.
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