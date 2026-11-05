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Protect Your FEHB Benefits: Who Qualifies, What to Verify and How to Keep Coverage
By Authors,5 days ago
The Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) annual family eligibility notice reminds enrollees to confirm that everyone covered under their Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) enrollment is eligible. It helps ensure no ineligible individuals are covered, preventing improper payments and associated costs. Although the initial notice is directed at retirees,...