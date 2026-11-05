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Wolf Pack notes: Nevada football to host first ranked team since 2015 in Friday showcase
By Chris Murray,7 days ago
For the first time in 11 seasons, Nevada will welcome a Top 25 team to Mackay Stadium. No. 22 New Mexico, which is ranked for the first time in school history, will face the Wolf Pack in Reno on Friday night. The last ranked team to play at Mackay Stadium was Arizona in 2015. The No. 22-ranked Wildcats won, 44-20, before finishing the season 7-6.
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