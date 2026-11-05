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MU Health Care will be in-network for Ambetter Health members starting next year
By Harper Cook, KOMU 8 Digital Producer,6 days ago
MU Health Care and Ambetter Health have reached an agreement that will add MU Health Care to Ambetter Health's Marketplace network starting next year. This agreement will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027, according to a news release from MU Health Care. Through this agreement, eligible Ambetter Health members...