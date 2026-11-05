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These New Audiobooks Are Music to Your Ears
By Services & Resources,7 days ago
There’s an irony in the world of audiobooks that many titles about music and musicians don’t actually include any music (it’s a rights issue). But when an audiobook does feature music as part of the production, it makes for a truly unique listening experience. In Harry Connick Jr.’s new biography of his mother, Babe: Elaboratio: A Tribute to My Mother (Harper Audio, Sept. 29), which he narrates himself, the music is essential, punctuating and highlighting the spoken passages. Anita-Francis Livingston Connick died when Connick was just 13 years old, but she had a profound impact on his life. “This is an effective example of the strengths of the audiobook format, and the result is moving and often thrilling,” writes our reviewer. “A uniquely personal reflection of a mother’s life, brilliantly told in words and music.”